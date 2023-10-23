Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Flight Operations with MV-22B Osprey [Image 2 of 5]

    Boxer Flight Operations with MV-22B Osprey

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the Air Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) conduct deck landing qualifications with an MV-22B Osprey assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Oct. 27, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roldan Ardon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 8093655
    VIRIN: 231027-N-JB475-1176
    Resolution: 5300x3533
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Flight Operations with MV-22B Osprey [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    TAGS

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    deck landing qualification
    VMM-165
    MV-22

