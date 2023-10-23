Machinist Mate Fireman Jerry McDonald, a native of Dayton, Ohio, conducts preventative maintenance on a burner barrel in the aft main machinery room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 27, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.28.2023 00:35 Photo ID: 8093656 VIRIN: 231027-N-VR594-1035 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 1.47 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Burner Barrel [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.