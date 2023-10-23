Boxer Burner Barrel

Machinist Mate Fireman Jerry McDonald, a native of Dayton, Ohio, conducts preventative maintenance on a burner barrel in the aft main machinery room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 27, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)
