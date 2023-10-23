Boxer Flight Operations with MV-22B Osprey

Sailors assigned to the Air Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) conduct deck landing qualifications with an MV-22B Osprey assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Oct. 27, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roldan Ardon)

