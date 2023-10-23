48th Marine Corps Marathon opening ceremony and expo

Royal Navy Sailors with the Royal Navy Running Team take a group photo during the 48th Marine Corps Marathon Challenge Cup Reception at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2023. U.S. Marines and Royal Navy athletes compete during the marathon in order to build camaraderie and friendly competition among the nation's allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

Date Taken: 10.27.2023
Location: QUANTICO, VA, US