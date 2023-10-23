48th Marine Corps Marathon opening ceremony and expo

Participants in the 48th Marine Corps Marathon receive their bib numbers and T-shirts during the MCM Health & Fitness Expo at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2023. The MCM Health & Fitness Expo is the location for participants to pick up MCM race packets. The free expo welcomed participants, family members, friends, supporters, volunteers, and the general public to more than 100,000 square feet of exhibits and booths. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

Date Taken: 10.27.2023