    48th Marine Corps Marathon opening ceremony and expo [Image 21 of 23]

    48th Marine Corps Marathon opening ceremony and expo

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with the All-Marine Running Team and Royal Navy Sailors make a toast during the 48th Marine Corps Marathon Challenge Cup Reception at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2023. U.S. Marines and Royal Navy athletes compete during the marathon in order to build camaraderie and friendly competition among the nation's allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.27.2023 13:02
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    This work, 48th Marine Corps Marathon opening ceremony and expo [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Marathon
    MCM
    The People’s Marathon
    Run with the Marines
    Purpose and Pride
    48th Marine Corps Marathon

