48th Marine Corps Marathon opening ceremony and expo

U.S. Marines with the All-Marine Running Team and Royal Navy Sailors make a toast during the 48th Marine Corps Marathon Challenge Cup Reception at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2023. U.S. Marines and Royal Navy athletes compete during the marathon in order to build camaraderie and friendly competition among the nation's allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

