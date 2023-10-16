Spectators attend the Thunder Over The Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 22, 2023. Thunder Over the Rock was a free event opened to the public that hoped to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8083814
|VIRIN:
|231022-F-XB934-1174
|Resolution:
|4450x2964
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
