Spectators attend the Thunder Over The Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 22, 2023. Thunder Over the Rock was a free event opened to the public that hoped to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 8083814 VIRIN: 231022-F-XB934-1174 Resolution: 4450x2964 Size: 2.63 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.