Thunder Over the Rock 2023

Spectators watch as an F-35 Lightning II and a P-51 Mustang fly together in a heritage flight during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 22, 2023. The heritage flight celebrated the progression of U.S. Air Force airpower. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 18:06
Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
