Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Thunder Over the Rock 2023

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators watch as a C-130J Super Hercules takes-off during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 22 2023. Thunder Over the Rock was a free event opened to the public that hoped to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 8083812
    VIRIN: 231022-F-XB934-1158
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunder Over the Rock 2023
    Thunder Over the Rock 2023
    Thunder Over the Rock 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunder Over the Rock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT