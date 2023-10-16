Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Back to Sea [Image 4 of 4]

    Boxer Back to Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Niko Padilla, a native of San Diego, power washes the flight deck as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Logan Piai, a native of Reno, Nevada, follows in the mobile cleaning, reclaim and recovery system scrubber aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 22, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

