Boxer Back to Sea

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Niko Padilla, a native of San Diego, power washes the flight deck as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Logan Piai, a native of Reno, Nevada, follows in the mobile cleaning, reclaim and recovery system scrubber aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 22, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 16:21
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
