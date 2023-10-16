Senior Medical Officer Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, a native of Newport News, Virginia, demonstrates suturing to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyler Pitcock, a native of Zanesville, Ohio, in the main battle dressing station during a general quarters drill aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 22, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|10.22.2023
|10.22.2023 16:21
|8083743
|231022-N-ME861-1222
|4821x3214
|873.8 KB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
This work, Boxer Back to Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
