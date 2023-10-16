Boxer Back to Sea

Airman Recruit Brendan Steder, a native of Harvest, Alabama, refuels a mobile firefighting vehicle on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 22, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

