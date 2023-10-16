Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 23:39 Photo ID: 8083328 VIRIN: 231021-N-IQ389-1010 Resolution: 2000x1336 Size: 831.98 KB Location: CUMMING, GA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The sax section performs at West Forsyth High School during the Commodores 2023 National Tour [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.