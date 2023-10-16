Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at West Forsyth High Schoo [Image 5 of 5]

    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at West Forsyth High Schoo

    CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231021-N-IQ389-1161 CUMMING, GA (Oct. 21, 2023) The US Navy Band Commodores perform at West Forsyth High School during the Commodores 2023 National Tour (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 23:39
    Photo ID: 8083331
    VIRIN: 231021-N-IQ389-1161
    Resolution: 2000x1336
    Size: 784.77 KB
    Location: CUMMING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The US Navy Band Commodores perform at West Forsyth High Schoo [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class David Kapral performs on the Bass Trumpet
    The sax section performs at West Forsyth High School during the Commodores 2023 National Tour
    Musician 1st Class Benjamin Ford performs a trombone solo
    Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine and Chief Musician Andrew Francisco performs a dueling Sax solo
    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at West Forsyth High Schoo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jazz
    US Navy Band
    Music
    Commodores
    2023 National Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT