231021-N-IQ389-1138 CUMMING, GA (Oct. 21, 2023) Musician 1st Class David Kapral performs on the Bass Trumpet at West Forsyth High School during the Commodores 2023 National Tour (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 23:39
|Photo ID:
|8083327
|VIRIN:
|231021-N-IQ389-1138
|Resolution:
|2000x1336
|Size:
|282.59 KB
|Location:
|CUMMING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
