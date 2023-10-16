U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Pollard, the Chief of the Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (HAF), speaks with a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Oct. 21, 2023. After conducting a presentation for wing members, she met individually with discussion participants to answer questions and hear their feedback. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 16:24 Photo ID: 8083161 VIRIN: 231021-Z-TS442-1299 Resolution: 5805x3862 Size: 3.19 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. Pollard visits 102nd Intelligence Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.