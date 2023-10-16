U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Pollard, the Chief of the Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (HAF), speaks with a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Oct. 21, 2023. After conducting a presentation for wing members, she met individually with discussion participants to answer questions and hear their feedback. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Pollard visits 102nd Intelligence Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS
