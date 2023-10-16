U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Pollard, the Chief of the Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (HAF), conducts a presentation for members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Oct. 21, 2023. Hosted by the Rising Six Council and Top Three Council, the presentation touched upon The Blueprint: Roadmap to Enlisted Force Development, professional development and resiliency. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 16:24 Photo ID: 8083160 VIRIN: 231021-Z-TS442-1243 Resolution: 5787x3850 Size: 2.52 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. Pollard visits 102nd Intelligence Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.