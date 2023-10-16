Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Pollard visits 102nd Intelligence Wing [Image 4 of 5]

    Chief Master Sgt. Pollard visits 102nd Intelligence Wing

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Pollard, the Chief of the Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (HAF), conducts a presentation for members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Oct. 21, 2023. Hosted by the Rising Six Council and Top Three Council, the presentation touched upon The Blueprint: Roadmap to Enlisted Force Development, professional development and resiliency. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 8083160
    VIRIN: 231021-Z-TS442-1243
    Resolution: 5787x3850
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Pollard visits 102nd Intelligence Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    professional development
    resiliency
    distinguished visitor
    Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education
    Enlisted Force Development

