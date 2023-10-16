Chief Master Sgt. Pollard visits 102nd Intelligence Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Pollard, the Chief of the Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (HAF), attends a meet and greet with Chiefs and senior enlisted leaders within the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Oct. 21, 2023. Pollard visited from the Pentagon to discuss enlisted development from the viewpoint of HAF and hear the concerns and suggested improvements from wing leadership. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

