First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline

Air National Guard Lt. Col. Edward Francis, 149th Fighter Wing instructor pilot, left, talks to kids about the components of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 21, 2023. The kids visited the wing from First Tee – Greater San Antonio, a life-skills and golf children's program that focuses on instilling interpersonal, self-management, goal-setting, and resilience skills necessary to support performance on the golf course, school, and home. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

