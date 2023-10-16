Kids from the First Tee – Greater San Antonio program watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon launch at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 21, 2023. First Tee, a life-skills and golf children’s program, took a field trip to the wing to learn about the theme “overcoming challenges.” (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8083099
|VIRIN:
|231022-Z-ON660-1128
|Resolution:
|4250x2833
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT