First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline

Kids from the First Tee – Greater San Antonio program watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon launch at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 21, 2023. First Tee, a life-skills and golf children’s program, took a field trip to the wing to learn about the theme “overcoming challenges.” (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

