Air National Guard Lt. Col. Edward Francis, 149th Fighter Wing instructor pilot, right, speaks with First Tee kids at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 21, 2023. First Tee – Greater San Antonio, a life-skills and golf children's program, visited the wing to learn about Air National Guard careers. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)
This work, First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
