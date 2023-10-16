Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline [Image 1 of 5]

    First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Air National Guard Lt. Col. Edward Francis, 149th Fighter Wing instructor pilot, right, speaks with First Tee kids at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 21, 2023. First Tee – Greater San Antonio, a life-skills and golf children's program, visited the wing to learn about Air National Guard careers. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 15:45
    Photo ID: 8083098
    VIRIN: 231021-Z-ON660-1011
    Resolution: 4927x3285
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline
    First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline
    First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline
    First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline
    First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flightline
    First Tee
    149 FW
    149 Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT