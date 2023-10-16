First Tee kids tour 149th FW flightline

Air National Guard Lt. Col. Edward Francis, 149th Fighter Wing instructor pilot, right, speaks with First Tee kids at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 21, 2023. First Tee – Greater San Antonio, a life-skills and golf children's program, visited the wing to learn about Air National Guard careers. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

