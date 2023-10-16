Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Black Widow

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    231019-N-NO841-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 19, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ashton Gutierrez makes a contact report while standing starboard lookout aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during exercise Black Widow 2023, Oct. 19. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amy Lee).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 21:40
    Photo ID: 8082687
    VIRIN: 231019-N-NO841-1001
    Resolution: 3618x2403
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Black Widow
    Exercise Black Widow
    Exercise Black Widow
    Exercise Black Widow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110)
    Exercise Black Widow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT