231019-N-NO841-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 19, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ashton Gutierrez makes a contact report while standing starboard lookout aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during exercise Black Widow 2023, Oct. 19. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amy Lee).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 21:40 Photo ID: 8082687 VIRIN: 231019-N-NO841-1001 Resolution: 3618x2403 Size: 1.54 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.