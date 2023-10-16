Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Black Widow [Image 3 of 4]

    Exercise Black Widow

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Schiffli 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    181023-N-TT684-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2023) Ensign Kyle Williams navigates the ship from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) during exercise Black Widow 2023, Oct. 17. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer Second Class Devin Schiffli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 21:42
    Photo ID: 8082686
    VIRIN: 181023-N-TT684-1015
    Resolution: 2079x3120
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Devin Schiffli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93)
    Exercise Black Widow

