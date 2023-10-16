181023-N-TT684-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Zion Saintange searches for contacts using a console in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) during exercise Black Widow 2023, Oct. 17. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer Second Class Devin Schiffli)

