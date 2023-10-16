Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Finance Battalion Organizes Under 8th Theater Sustainment Command [Image 2 of 3]

    125th Finance Battalion Organizes Under 8th Theater Sustainment Command

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, leads the 125th Finance Battalion in singing the Army song during a patching ceremony, Scofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023.
    The 125th Finance Battalion held a patching ceremony to celebrate the reorganization from under 25th Infantry Division to under the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.
    Theater financial operations are being restructured from under divisions to expeditionary sustainment commands, or theater sustainment commands in support of large scale combat operations. It also unencumbers divisions, provides additional flexibility, and mass finance capability when needed across theater.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 18:26
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    125th Finance Battalion Organizes Under 8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th TSC
    25th ID
    8th Military Police Brigade
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    8th MP BDE

