Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, leads the 125th Finance Battalion in singing the Army song during a patching ceremony, Scofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023.

The 125th Finance Battalion held a patching ceremony to celebrate the reorganization from under 25th Infantry Division to under the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

Theater financial operations are being restructured from under divisions to expeditionary sustainment commands, or theater sustainment commands in support of large scale combat operations. It also unencumbers divisions, provides additional flexibility, and mass finance capability when needed across theater.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 18:26 Photo ID: 8082593 VIRIN: 231016-A-PR546-5990 Resolution: 7167x3840 Size: 17.27 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Finance Battalion Organizes Under 8th Theater Sustainment Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.