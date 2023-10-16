125th Finance Battalion Organizes Under 8th Theater Sustainment Command

Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brain J. Morrison, command sergeant major for the 8th TSC, place the 8th TSC shoulder insignia on Lt. Col. Leviticus D. Pope, commander for the 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th TSC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Rodland, command sergeant major for the 125th Finance Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, left shoulder sleeve, officially reorganizing the 125th Finance Battalion from under 25th Infantry Division to under the 8th MP Brigade, 8th TSC, Scofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023.

Theater financial operations are being restructured from under divisions to expeditionary sustainment commands, or theater sustainment commands in support of large scale combat operations. It also unencumbers divisions, provides additional flexibility, and mass finance capability when needed across theater.

