125th Finance Battalion Organizes Under 8th Theater Sustainment Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, addresses...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, addresses Soldiers of 125th Finance Battalion during a patching ceremony, Scofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. The 125th Finance Battalion held a patching ceremony to celebrate the reorganization from under 25th Infantry Division to under the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. Theater financial operations are being restructured from under divisions to expeditionary sustainment commands, or theater sustainment commands in support of large scale combat operations. It also unencumbers divisions, provides additional flexibility, and mass finance capability when needed across theater. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 125th Finance Battalion holds a patching ceremony to celebrate the reorganization from under 25th Infantry Division to under the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023.



“The Paymasters have routinely set the standard and enabled mission success,” said Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, 8th Theater Sustainment Commanding General. “Particularly during Talisman Saber earlier this year.”



Theater financial operations are being restructured from under divisions to expeditionary sustainment commands, or theater sustainment commands in support of large scale combat operations. It also unencumbers divisions, provides additional flexibility, and mass finance capability when needed across theater.



On July 16, 2022 the 125th Finance Corps was stood up underneath the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th ID. The finance corps is the smallest branch of the Army. Its mission is to fund Army, Joint, and Combined Operations; provide timely commercial vendor and contract payments; pay and disbursing services, banking and currency services, and limited accounting on an area basis.



“The [25th Infantry] Division phenomenally employed Paymasters throughout the region, expertly cared for the Paymaster soldiers, and their families, and continues to provide world class-support in garrison,” said Helwig. “Paymasters, welcome to the [8th] TSC ohana”