Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer [Image 3 of 3]

    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Dr. Michael Osswald, staff oncologist, consults with patient, Robby Robertson, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023. BAMC’s cancer program has been re-accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer program. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 8081987
    VIRIN: 231020-D-HZ730-3657
    Resolution: 5488x6860
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer
    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer
    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT