Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer [Image 2 of 3]

    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Members of the cancer committee display the Certificate of Accreditation at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023. The cancer committee at BAMC consists of a diverse, multi-disciplinary group of professionals from all areas of cancer care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 8081986
    VIRIN: 231020-D-HZ730-3649
    Resolution: 7238x4825
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer
    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer
    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT