Members of the cancer committee display the Certificate of Accreditation at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023. The cancer committee at BAMC consists of a diverse, multi-disciplinary group of professionals from all areas of cancer care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
This work, BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer
