Members of the cancer committee display the Certificate of Accreditation at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023. The cancer committee at BAMC consists of a diverse, multi-disciplinary group of professionals from all areas of cancer care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 14:13 Photo ID: 8081986 VIRIN: 231020-D-HZ730-3649 Resolution: 7238x4825 Size: 8.8 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.