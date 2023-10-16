Bianca Rodriguez, breast nurse navigator, provides breast cancer education materials to a beneficiary at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023. BAMC’s cancer program has been re-accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer program. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8081985
|VIRIN:
|231020-D-HZ730-3646
|Resolution:
|7037x4691
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC maintains long-standing accreditation from Commission on Cancer
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT