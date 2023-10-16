Ron Womack and Bryan Iceman, firefighters with the Girard Fire Department, discuss methods for moving downed firefighters out of harm's way with Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, firefighter Anthony Mason, Oct. 3, 2023, during a joint trainng event here. Mutual aid agreements with local community fire departments allow for joint training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 09:40 Photo ID: 8081343 VIRIN: 231003-F-PO120-1146 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 801.66 KB Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint firefighter training enhances community capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.