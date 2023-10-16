Joint firefighter training enhances community capabilities

Anthony Mason, a Youngstown Air Reserve Station firefighter, leads Bryan Iceman, a Girard, Ohio firefighter, through a confined space obstacle course at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023. Youngstown Air Reserve Station firefighters built the obstacle course for training firefighters on maneuvering in challenging environments they may encounter in structures during emergency responses. Mutual aid agreements with local community fire departments allow for joint training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

