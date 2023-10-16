Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint firefighter training enhances community capabilities [Image 2 of 6]

    Joint firefighter training enhances community capabilities

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Liberty Township firefighters respond to a structural fire during a training event at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, utilizing the base fire department's structural fire training building on Oct. 3, 2023. Mutual aid agreements with local community fire departments allow for joint training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 8081338
    VIRIN: 231003-F-PO120-1031
    Resolution: 2752x4128
    Size: 450.23 KB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    This work, Joint firefighter training enhances community capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firefighter
    confined spaces
    ReserveReady

