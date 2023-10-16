Joint firefighter training enhances community capabilities

Liberty Township firefighters respond to a structural fire during a training event at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, utilizing the base fire department's structural fire training building on Oct. 3, 2023. Mutual aid agreements with local community fire departments allow for joint training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

