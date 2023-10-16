Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation [Image 3 of 3]

    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Shuhei Ujino, a member of the Kyushu Defense Bureau, center, speaks with U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 20:43
    Photo ID: 8080934
    VIRIN: 231017-M-MO098-1242
    Resolution: 4730x3153
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: KUMAMOTO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation
    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation
    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    1st MAW
    JGSDF
    VMM-262
    RD23FTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT