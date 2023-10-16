Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation [Image 1 of 3]

    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members, and members of the Kyushu Defense Bureau conduct preflight planning during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 8080932
    VIRIN: 231017-M-MO098-1249
    Resolution: 5019x3346
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: KUMAMOTO, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation
    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation
    Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    1st MAW
    JGSDF
    VMM-262
    RD23FTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT