U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members, and members of the Kyushu Defense Bureau conduct preflight planning during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8080932
|VIRIN:
|231017-M-MO098-1249
|Resolution:
|5019x3346
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|KUMAMOTO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT