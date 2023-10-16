Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Yuya Kitamori, left, an AH-64 Apache pilot, with 1st Battle Helicopter Unit, and JGSDF Capt. Kei Sasaki, a CH-47AJ pilot with 1st Helicopter Brigade, conduct preflight planning alongside U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and members of the Kyushu Defense Bureau during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 8080933 VIRIN: 231017-M-MO098-1246 Resolution: 4648x3099 Size: 6.26 MB Location: KUMAMOTO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Dragon 23 | VMM 262, JGSDF Flight Preparation [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.