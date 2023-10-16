Pumping dredge material through the pipeline

The pipeline of the St. Louis Districts Dredge Potter extended to move sediment outside the 9-foot shipping channel on the Mississippi River.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 15:20
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
