    Dredge Potter, RM 38, Mississippi River [Image 1 of 4]

    COMMERCE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    The St. Louis District’s Dredge Potter, with M/V Kimmswick, and Derrick Barge #6 working on October 17, 2023 at RM38 on the Mississippi River.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dredge Potter, RM 38, Mississippi River [Image 4 of 4], by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dredge Potter, RM 38, Mississippi River
    Clearing the Jets on the Dredge Potter, RM 38, Mississippi River
    Pumping dredge material through the pipeline
    Dredge Potter working on the Mississippi River

    Mississippi River Dredging Dredge Potter

