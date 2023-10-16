The St. Louis District’s Dredge Potter dredging at RM38 on the Mississippi River near Commerce, Mo.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 15:21
|Photo ID:
|8080495
|VIRIN:
|231017-A-KR238-1009
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dredge Potter working on the Mississippi River [Image 4 of 4], by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT