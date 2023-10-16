Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement

230911-N-NO146-8113 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Sept. 11, 2023) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Louie Bismonte, right, demonstrates proper splinting techniques with Egyptian doctors and nurses during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course for exercise Bright Star 23 aboard Egyptian Naval Ship (ENS) Anwar El-Sadat at Ras Al Tin Naval Forces Base, Egypt, Sept. 11. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Freddie Mawanay)

