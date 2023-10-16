Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement [Image 1 of 5]

    Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    09.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230910-N-NO146-7953 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Sept. 10, 2023) Medical Sailors from the U.S. Navy and the Egyptian Navy pose for a group photo aboard Egyption Naval Ship (ENS) Anwar El-Sadat during exercise Bright Star 23 at Ras Al Tin Naval Forces Base, Egypt, Sept. 10. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Freddie Mawanay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 11:51
    Photo ID: 8080078
    VIRIN: 230910-N-NO146-7953
    Resolution: 3883x2912
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, EG 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement
    Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement
    Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement
    Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement
    Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Egypt
    Navy Medicine
    Force Generation
    Global Health Engagement
    Bright Star 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT