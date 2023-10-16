Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement

230910-N-NO146-7953 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Sept. 10, 2023) Medical Sailors from the U.S. Navy and the Egyptian Navy pose for a group photo aboard Egyption Naval Ship (ENS) Anwar El-Sadat during exercise Bright Star 23 at Ras Al Tin Naval Forces Base, Egypt, Sept. 10. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Freddie Mawanay)

