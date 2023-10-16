Navy Medicine marks milestone aboard Egyptian naval ship for Global Health Engagement

230911-N-NO146-8085 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Sept. 11, 2023) An Egyptian nurse and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Wanda, a command pay and personnel administrator assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain, practice wrapping a bandage during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course for exercise Bright Star 23 aboard Egyptian Naval Ship (ENS) Anwar El-Sadat at Ras Al Tin Naval Forces Base, Egypt, Sept. 11. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Freddie Mawanay)

