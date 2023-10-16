Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Public Affairs Team [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Public Affairs Team

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Jeremy Murray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Chuck Walker and Cicone Prince, Mobile Public Affairs specialists, right, interview a leadership development program student during media training at the District headquarters in Mobile, Alabama, Aug. 26, 2022. Public Affairs is responsible for ensuring that the public is informed about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ activities, priorities, and policies through various communication mediums, such as news and social media. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)

