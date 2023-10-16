Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Public Affairs Office [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Public Affairs Office

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Jeremy Murray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    From left to right, Chuck Walker, Keesha Robinson, Dustin Gautney, Cicone Prince, Jeremy Murray, Chris Carranza, Mobile District’s Public Affairs team pose for a photo at the District headquarters in Mobile, Alabama, October 17, 2023. Public Affairs is responsible for ensuring that the public is informed about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ activities, priorities, and policies through various communication mediums, such as news and social media. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Murray)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Public Affairs Office [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Public Affairs Office
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Public Affairs Team

    Mobile District highlight: Public Affairs

    Mobile District Public Affairs

