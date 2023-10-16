Mobile District highlight: Public Affairs

Photo By Jeremy Murray | From left to right, Chuck Walker, Keesha Robinson, Dustin Gautney, Cicone Prince,...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Murray | From left to right, Chuck Walker, Keesha Robinson, Dustin Gautney, Cicone Prince, Jeremy Murray, Chris Carranza, Mobile District’s Public Affairs team pose for a photo at the District headquarters in Mobile, Alabama, October 17, 2023. Public Affairs is responsible for ensuring that the public is informed about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ activities, priorities, and policies through various communication mediums, such as news and social media. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Murray) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – The journalist, interviewer, and photographer often go unnoticed as their work typically goes untold. As a result, their contributions to an organization are greatly underestimated. The function of a public affairs office is frequently misunderstood as simply posting photos on social media. This perception overlooks the multi-faceted nature of the career field.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District Public Affairs Office is the public and media’s primary point of contact for the District. Public Affairs is responsible for ensuring that the public is informed about the District’s activities, priorities, and policies of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through various communication mediums.



“The Public Affairs Office tells the Corps story by providing accurate and timely information to internal and external audiences through PA programs focused on media relations, community relations, and command information activities,” said Dustin Gautney, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Public Affairs Chief. “These efforts build awareness and generate support for the Mobile District by informing and educating the media, public, corps employees, and other key stakeholders about the organization’s mission, programs, projects, and people.”



One of the primary duties of the public affairs office is to respond to media queries to ensure messages are communicated accurately and effectively to the media, which in turn reaches a large and diverse audience. PA maintains the public’s trust and understanding of the USACE mission and objectives.



“Strategic communication is key; everything must be thought out because that is where miscommunication may happen,” said Gautney. “We want to make sure we are on the right side of right and communicate that to the public so they are confident in the corps.”



The public affairs staff also provides media training to help Corps employees communicate effectively with the public. It includes teaching the District’s employees how to respond to media queries and professionally share the USACE message.



“The media and social media are great tools to amplify our story,” said Christopher Carranza, Mobile District PA deputy. “Our job is to help our team feel prepared and confident to talk to reporters or the public with their respective knowledge and expertise in the various careers the Corps employs.”



Additionally, the office is responsible for writing, editing, and producing various types of written materials, such as news releases, speeches, social media posts, and the articles you are reading now.



“To create interest in the corps of engineers to display that we do more than engineering,” said Gautney. “Nowadays, we must use social media to reach our audience; most people gather their information through social media.”



Social media allows the PA specialist to convey the USACE story clearly and engagingly to the intended audience.



“Keeping our audiences engaged through our writing helps us highlight our team that keeps the mission going,” said,” Chuck Walker, Mobile District PA specialist. “The best part of our job is meeting different people and witnessing how their contributions impact the everyday mission. I am grateful to capture those moments through my writing and photos.”



Additionally, the public affairs office collaborates with other departments and organizations within USACE, military, and civilian communities to ensure consistent and accurate information is communicated to the public.



Often, PA specialists engage with the local community by creating content coverage of open houses, site visits, ribbon cuttings, and school visits, which helps build positive relationships with local communities.



“When it comes to telling the Mobile Districts story, our team of public affairs and visual information specialists are in this together,” said Gautney. “All of them have key roles in shaping how USACE communicates.”

-30-