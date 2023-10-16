It’s time to start planning for Halloween, and by planning ahead, events can be scary, fun, and fire-safe. The Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services Division Fire Prevent Branch has several tips ensuring all little monsters, goblins, and witches have a safe time trick or treating this Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)
Fort Liberty Fire is hot on Halloween safety
