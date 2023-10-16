Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty Fire is hot on Halloween safety [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Liberty Fire is hot on Halloween safety

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    It’s time to start planning for Halloween, and by planning ahead, events can be scary, fun, and fire-safe. The Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services Division Fire Prevent Branch has several tips ensuring all little monsters, goblins, and witches have a safe time trick or treating this Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)

