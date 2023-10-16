Fort Liberty Fire is hot on Halloween safety

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | It’s time to start planning for Halloween, and by planning ahead, events can be...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | It’s time to start planning for Halloween, and by planning ahead, events can be scary, fun, and fire-safe. The Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services Division Fire Prevent Branch has several tips ensuring all little monsters, goblins, and witches have a safe time trick or treating this Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - It’s time to start planning for Halloween, and by planning ahead, events can be scary, fun, and fire-safe.



According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are an average of 790 home structure fires due to Halloween decorations each year. Nearly half of these fires occur because decorations are too close to a candle or hot equipment. On average, these fires cause one fire death, 26 fire injuries, and $13 million in property damage.



Units and organizations planning a haunted house must follow established fire code regulations. Fire codes classify haunted houses as a “Special Amusement Building” governed by requirements for assembly occupancies.



The Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services Division Fire Prevent Branch must approve establishing and operating a Haunted House entertainment venue. Units should contact the FES office for a copy of the haunted house fire safety requirements and to schedule a special event fire and life safety inspection.



In addition to the fire code regulations, the FES team wants the Fort Liberty community to know about some simple precautions to make for a safe and spooky Halloween.



Candles are popular in jack-o-lanterns and other decorations leading to increased fires and injuries from open flames. So, while candles provide a certain mysticism to Halloween, their use is strongly discouraged. Instead, community members are encouraged to use battery-operated candles and flashlights.



Decorations, like cornstalks and hay bales, are highly combustible and should never be brought into the home. They and other ornamentations made of crepe paper need special consideration when used. Keep them away from all heat sources like light bulbs, heaters, and open flames.



And, as tempting as it is to fill a home with decorations, community members should remember to keep exits clear and have at least two ways to get out. Also, keep the areas by the doorsteps and walkways free of decorations so little ones do not trip.



The FES team encourages making smart choices when it comes to a costume. Often, ready-made costumes are fire resistant, meanwhile, home-made ones are not. It’s also important to be careful with long, draping, and billowy fabrics that ignite easily. Using make-up instead of a mask is encouraged. If wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough to see out.



Use a flashlight or glow sticks for lighting and tell children to avoid open flames. Make sure they know how to stop, drop, and roll if clothes catch on fire. If children attend parties at their friends’ houses, have them look for and plan ways out in case of an emergency.



These few simple safety tips can help ensure the little monsters have a safe time trick or treating this Halloween.



For more information on this or any other fire prevention topic, contact the Fort Liberty Fire Prevention Office at 910-432-6727.



(Story by David Maloof, Fort Liberty Directorate of Emergency Services, Fire and Emergency Services Division, Fire Inspector)