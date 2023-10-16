Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Warm Zone team, final line of defense for healthcare workers [Image 3 of 3]

    Dover AFB Warm Zone team, final line of defense for healthcare workers

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, left, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight chief, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Linton, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron human performance element chief, practice decontaminating a litter patient while wearing disposable toxicological agent protective system suit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 4, 2023. The Warm Zone team is responsible for removing chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contaminants from patients needing medical care after an incident or accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    This work, Dover AFB Warm Zone team, final line of defense for healthcare workers [Image 3 of 3], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    436th MDG
    Warm Zone Team

