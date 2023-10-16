Dover AFB Warm Zone team, final line of defense for healthcare workers

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, left, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight chief, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Linton, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron human performance element chief, practice decontaminating a litter patient while wearing disposable toxicological agent protective system suit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 4, 2023. The Warm Zone team is responsible for removing chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contaminants from patients needing medical care after an incident or accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

