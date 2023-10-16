Dover AFB Warm Zone team, final line of defense for healthcare workers

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Timothy Jenkins (left), 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight chief, helps U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Linton, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron human performance element chief, don a disposable toxicological agent protective system suit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 4, 2023. The Warm Zone team holds monthly training days to hone their skills and welcome new members to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

